Raleigh Police say 'Peeping Tom' suspected of trying to break into homes

Raleigh Police are searching for the man suspected of break-ins and peeping.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police released the sketch of a man accused of peeping into homes and trying to commit burglary.

A resident told police the man kept passing by a house in the 3900 block of Jackson Street on Aug. 21.

A ladder was later discovered propped up next to a bedroom window.

Then, a week later, a resident reported hearing tapping noises on the window at the same house.

That screen was damaged.

It was right across the street from N.C. State student housing.

"I think that's really creepy," said N.C. State junior Brittany Wilkins. "In this area, students may not be aware of how important it is to keep your blinds shut and goods, your house locked and doublechecking and everything."

About six miles away from the Jackson Street incident, the man is accused of peeping into another home and again, trying to break in.

Police said the man tried to get into the bedroom window of an apartment in the 4100 block of Deep Hollow Drive in early August.

Jackie Battle lives in that same apartment complex and said she will pay extra attention to her surroundings.

She said it makes her worried.

"But as long as you keep your doors locked and just try to stay alert that's the best thing, I think, you can do," Battle said.

Ronald Mills lives on Jackson Street and said he doesn't like that this happened right down the street from his house.

"It is surprising," Mills said. "You just don't know what happens around here. This is a good neighborhood."

Police believe the man may be driving a mid-size gray/silver SUV.

If you've seen the man in the sketch or have more information, please contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit the Raleigh Crimestoppers website.
