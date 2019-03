Updated 10 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old with autism.Chopper 11 HD is live over Eva Mae Drive in Raleigh on Thursday evening as crews can be seen searching for the child.The child was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, blue glasses and carrying an Under Armour backpack.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.