Raleigh police searching for smoking porch pirate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A smoking porch pirate was caught in the act in Raleigh by a home security camera, but got away with a delivered package -- for now.

The package thief was captured on camera Dec. 17 on Southside Drive not far from Glenwood Avenue.

The man, who was wearing a black shirt with "security" emblazoned across the front, and casually smoking a cigarette knocks on the door.

When he notices that no one is home, he starts kicking the package closer to the stairs. He eventually picks up the box, runs from the house and takes off in a black truck.

The homeowner said he was just minutes away when the package, possibly of computer parts, he said, was stolen.

He filed a report with the Raleigh Police Department, and officers are asking anyone who recognizes this suspect to give them a call.
