Raleigh police searching for suspect connected to string of robberies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect believe to be connected with a string of robberies.The three robberies are as follows:June 20--robbery of a Subway located at 3225 Avent Ferry RoadJune 21--robbery of a BP located at 4330 Louisburg RoadJune 21--robbery of a Subway located at 4003 Wake Forest RoadThe suspect can be seen in the surveillance photo above.Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the suspect or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.