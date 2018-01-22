Raleigh Police seek man in armed robbery of credit union

Raleigh Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a State Employees Credit Union branch Thursday afternoon.It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the SECU location at 4262 Louisburg Road.No one was injured.According to surveillance footage, the man displayed a handgun.Police originally reported two men were responsible for the crime; however, they said one of the accused was actually a witness.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.