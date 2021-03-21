assault

Man who used chainsaw to menace person in Raleigh wanted for attempted kidnapping: Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are seeking information to identify a man who used a chainsaw to menace a victim Saturday night.

Authorities said officers responded to the 2500 block of South Saunders Street around 9 p.m. where a man was using a chainsaw to menace a victim. The man left in a dark passenger vehicle.

The man was wearing a dark green baseball cap, long white coat, dark jeans and white shoes.



The man is wanted on attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and damage to property charges.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has other information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh Police or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases

