Raleigh police seek person accused of convenience store assault

Raleigh police need help identifying person who assaulted victim at convenience store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police need help identifying a person accused of seriously hurting someone at a convenience store on Valentine's Day.

Authorities said it happened Feb. 14 at the Zee Mart located at 810 Rock Quarry Road.

The person and victim got into a physical altercation, resulting in the victim being knocked to the ground with serious injuries.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
