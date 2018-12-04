Raleigh Police seek suspect in home invasion, rape of 49-year-old woman

Raleigh police are investigating after a woman reported she was raped during a home invasion Nov. 3.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating after a woman reported she was raped during a home invasion Nov. 3.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Beacon Village Drive.

The 49-year-old victim said a man broke the sliding glass door and attacked her. She told police she tried to fight him, but he indicated he had a knife.

After the incident, the suspect fled on foot. Police said the suspect is a black man in his 30s, approximately 5 foot 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a lean build, short hair, scruffy facial hair, and is a smoker.

Detectives want to speak with people who were in the vicinity that day and who may have seen anything possibly related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
