Raleigh police seek suspects in home burglary attempt

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is seeking the public's help as it works to identify the suspects seen in a surveillance video from an attempted home burglary.

The incident happened December 19 about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Plainview Avenue.

The video shows the suspects entering the residence but they quickly turn and flee when a dog inside of the residence barks.

The suspects did not take anything.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspects or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
