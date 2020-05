BREAKING: Working to get more details on the officer-involved shooting that has shut down several blocks of New Avenue in east Raleigh. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vowtI7BYvV — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) May 14, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.A large police presence was seen in the area of Farris Court and New Bern Avenue.The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.