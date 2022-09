One person rushed to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

We still do not know any information about who was shot.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex off Calumet Drive.

Chopper11 flew over the scene where police have a section of the complex taped off while they investigate.

Witnesses say the person that fired the gun drove off before officers could arrive. No suspect information has been released.