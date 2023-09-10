Bullets fly while Raleigh police respond to shots fired call

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said Sunday that while police officers responded to an early morning call of shots fired, additional gunshots were heard in the area while officers investigated.

It happened just before 3:15 a.m. in the area of N. New Hope Road. and Capital Club Court.

Officers were in that area when more shots were fired.

No one was injured. RPDD said no officers fired shots.

The incident remains under active investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

