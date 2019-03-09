Raleigh police warn of counterfeit tickets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department wants you to be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets.Detectives said nearly 20 people have gotten scammed and tried to walk into PNC Arena with tickets to sporting events and concerts, but those tickets didn't work."The tickets were for a wide range of events," said Al Draughon, a Raleigh police detective who works in the Financial Crimes Unit. "They were for Carolina Hurricanes hockey games, North Carolina State University men's basketball games as well concerts."A months-long investigation led to an arrest of 21-year-old Timothy Sumer.Fayetteville Police took him into custody this week.Detectives charged Sumer with seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense, 12 counts of attempted obtaining property by false pretense and 19 counts of criminal use of counterfeit trademark in connection with selling fraudulent tickets for various sporting and entertainment events."We think the approximate total loss is somewhere in the neighborhood of $3,000," said Detective Draughon.Investigators said Sumer would meet people in random parking lots and exchange the tickets for cash."Oftentimes he'd meet people out in the community- in areas which weren't under surveillance and weren't at places such as the police department," said Draughon.Two weeks ago, detectives in Carrboro arrested Sumer for selling fake tickets to the Duke-UNC game. Raleigh Police later determined it was allegedly the same man in their cases.In addition to meeting sellers at police departments, Raleigh Police also suggest buying tickets at the venue if possible, buying tickets from trust vendors, not posting your tickets to social media before the show and knowing the ticket refund policy and service fees.