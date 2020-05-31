George Floyd

'Such a nightmare:' Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville businesses damaged, looted following George Floyd protests

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh and Fayetteville businesses are evaluating the damage left after Saturday's protests turned violent.

While demonstrations in Durham began just after 1 p.m., protesters began to show up in Raleigh around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham, Fayetteville, Raleigh to protest death of George Floyd

The protests began peaceful but started to get tense around 7-9 p.m. Officers in riot gear began to use smoke to disperse the crowd and some protesters began to loot.

"While the city of Raleigh and the Raleigh Police Department readily accommodate lawful protesters, we will not turn a blind eye to the despicable and outright criminal behavior that occurred on the heels of yesterday's peaceful protest," said Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown said overnight.


Sunday morning, businesses in Raleigh are looted, flooded, damaged and some still have alarms ringing.










In Fayetteville, protesters began to gather at 3 p.m. The protest began peaceful but the Market House was set on fire around 7:20 p.m. Around 9 p.m., many downtown Fayetteville businesses were looted and left damaged.

EMBED More News Videos

Michael Lozano recaps George Floyd protest in Fayetteville



J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville

The protests in Durham remained peaceful throughout the night.

EMBED More News Videos

George Floyd protest in Durham remains peaceful



Protests around the country are stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air.

George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence

Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdurhamfayettevilleprotestfayetteville newsgeorge floydraleigh newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
George Floyd protests wind down in central NC
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd protests wind down in central NC
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
COVID-19 LATEST: 1,713 cases in Wake County
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
Show More
Pentagon puts Fort Bragg soldiers on alert to go to Minneapolis
Several arrested after George Floyd protest in Charlotte turns violent
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
George Floyd demonstration set for Saturday in downtown Raleigh
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
More TOP STORIES News