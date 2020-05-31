Business

Ashley Christensen cleans up after restaurant is damaged during protests, says there's a 'bigger problem' the community needs to work on

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Celebrity chef Ashley Christensen was at one of her restaurants, Chuck's Burgers, on Sunday, repairing damage that was caused during the George Floyd protests Saturday night.

Manager of Raleigh black-owned store says there are 'better ways' to protest after store was looted

Glass had been shattered at her business on Wilmington Street but she said there are more things to be worrying about right now.

"There's a much bigger problem. We're going to figure it out," she said. "We're going to get through it. I just hope that as a community we work to solve the bigger issue."

Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests

Raleigh mayor, police chief address violence at downtown protest



Christensen announced earlier this month that Chuck's would not be reopening after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

"This pandemic has been devastating to our industry, and we have spent the last few weeks thinking through solutions for survival, and how to bring our team back to work again," she wrote on Instagram. "We've made the decision that our best path forward is to do that thoughtfully by closing Chuck's permanently, and expanding Beasley's Chicken + Honey into the former Chuck's space."
