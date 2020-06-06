Wake County man shares path forward after demonstrations

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Daryl McDonald is not an organizer.

He's just a regular guy from Princeton, North Carolina, who now lives in Fuquay-Varina.

"Conversations are what we're missing from this," he said.

On Sunday night, amid the chaos in downtown Raleigh, we spoke to McDonald about his desire to have a dialogue to move the conversation forward.

On Friday, ABC11 spoke to him again.

"We've got to be able to come to the table to talk about the injustices and how we are going to unweave this entire thing," McDonald said. "Let's just sit at the table and figure out how we're going to do this together."

Full roundup of Friday's developments

McDonald said he believes better sensitivity and weapons training is necessary for law enforcement, and that city and county leaders will have to come to the table for a real dialogue.

"There's demands and things that have to be changed and we have to aggressively, progressively make that change and we got to do it together," he said. "We have to have some folks that don't look like black people understand."



Raleigh community organizers have demands they say are non-negotiable.

They want Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown to resign.



They also don't want any new police stations to be built in heavily black communities. They want a policy requiring officers to intervene when a fellow officer becomes abusive to someone who's being detained.

In addition, activists are asking for investments in health and safety strategies vs. increasing investment in police.
