Raleigh rape survivor's drawing plays major role in making arrest in the case

EMBED </>More Videos

Sean Thomas Klinek, 28, of Apex has been arrested and charged with the crime.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh rape survivor's artistic ability played a major role in bringing the man who attacked her to justice, a source familiar with the case told ABC11.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"She was able to draw a picture," said prosecutor Katy Pomeroy. "She's an excellent artist and was able to draw a picture of her attacker right then. She said 'I never knew him. I've never met him.'"

In May 2017, a man raped a 15-year-old girl near the Dominion Park neighborhood in North Raleigh. Investigators said the attack was random.



Sources told ABC11 the girl was walking home from the neighborhood pool when a man grabbed her on the sidewalk, pulled her into a backyard, and brutally beat and raped her.

"She suffered a dislocated jaw as you can see, has some horrific bruising to her entire face. She had memory loss," Pomeroy said.

Sean Thomas Klinek, 28, of Apex has been arrested and charged with the crime. Pomeroy said Klinek was in the area working "doing cable, laying out cable."

Klinek is charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

"She immediately said, 'Oh, my God. That is him. I recognize him. I know that is him. That is the man who attacked me,''" Pomeroy said.

The 15-year-old survivor is an artist.

Sources said she drew a picture of the man who raped her soon after the attack.

"It's uncanny for someone to be able to create replicas, you know, a picture of someone like that with such skill and such accuracy," said Greg Goss, a neighbor.

In February of 2018, the survivor saw the mugshot of a man arrested in Chapel Hill for armed robbery. She contacted investigators immediately. Investigators decided the armed robbery suspect matched the young girl's drawing.

"Remarkable. Just, you know, for her age to be so precise," said Cathy Buccola, who lives in the girl's neighborhood. "And then being able to pick that person out being so exactly, you know, to her picture. It's amazing, amazing."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapechild abuseteenarrestRaleighApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen was going more than double the speed limit in fatal crash
Flags lowered to honor fallen NC Highway Patrolman
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
NOAA releases winter weather outlook
Confirmed flu cases rising in North Carolina
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million
Highway sheds Jefferson Davis name, marker remains
Haunted Triangle: Possible spirit haunts Andrew Johnson's birthplace
Show More
Golden Girls cereal available at Target
Teammates help student with special needs score touchdown
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
'Broadway Sings for Florence' to raise money for Florence victims
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
More News