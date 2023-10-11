Raleigh man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is $200,000 richer after winning the top prize on a $5 scratch-off Tuesday.

Bradley Branch said he was at home when he checked his scratch-off ticket while eating dinner and discovered the $200,000 prize.

"I kind of got the shakes," he told NC Education Lottery. "I could barely get the fork to my mouth."

Branch bought the $5 More Money ticket from Cool Mart on Penny Road in Raleigh. He said he purchased the ticket because he liked the odds.

"I was like, 'Wait a minute. I think that's a winner,'" Branch said about the win. "I took a picture and sent it to my best friend."

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,501.

Branch said he will use the money to buy a car and put the rest into savings.