Man arrested, charged in connection with murder in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested and charged with murder in Raleigh Friday.

Raleigh police responded to calls about a serious assault at 3:59 p.m. in the 7000 block of Longstreet Drive. According to police, the assault happened in a private home, but evidence led to a nearby greenway.

The greenway was closed for a few hours during the investigation.

Police arrested Christopher Scott, 27, in connection with the assault. he is being charged with the murder of Shakeem Smith, 26, police said.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

