shooting

Woman, 3 men injured in southern downtown Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured four people in southern downtown Raleigh.

Just before 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Bragg Street near Garner Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to WakeMed hospital for treatment.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

While investigating, officers were alerted to three men who walked into WakeMed with gunshot wounds.

Officials said the four victims, who have not been identified at this time, are connected to the same shooting incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootinginvestigationraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man fatally shot at Austin protest
Group marches for man killed in Roxboro officer-involved shooting
Man injured in shooting at Raleigh hotel
Two women shot, killed in Family Dollar parking lot in Lumberton
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports 2,097 new cases, 32 more deaths
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
4 stabbed at Star Bar in Raleigh, police say
Group marches for man killed in Roxboro officer-involved shooting
100 days to Election Day: Polls show low approval ratings for Trump
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Texas' Padre Island
Show More
2 building fronts in downtown Selma collapse
Long line surrounds Durham church as it offers COVID-19 tests
Lumberton PD release surveillance photos from Family Dollar shooting
Canes finish last practice at PNC before departing for Toronto
Moped driver airlifted after car crash in Lillington
More TOP STORIES News