Raleigh police said 55-year-old Richard Harris died a day after being shot on Durlain Drive.

Man charged with murder nearly week after deadly Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man that happened Sunday.

Christopher Plantier, 27, has been charged with murder in the death of 55-year-old Richard Harris, police said Friday.

Police said previously that Harris and the shooting suspect knew each other.

According to RPD, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Durlain Drive. When officers arrived they found Harris with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

