Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m., in the 2600 block of Garden Hill Drive.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, RPD said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

