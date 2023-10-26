WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting in Raleigh

WTVD logo
Friday, October 27, 2023 2:59PM
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Raleigh
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in July.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in July.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, Jeffrey Gibson, 49, was shot and killed in a shooting in the 2700 block of Poole Road on July 19.

On Thursday, officers arrested Victor Alexander Newman, 31, in connection with the shooting.

Victor Alexander Newman, left, and Sinte Lachelle Lane
Raleigh Police Department

In July, Raleigh police arrested and charged Sinte Lachelle Lane, 31, in connection with the homicide.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW