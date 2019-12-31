Raleigh shooting leaves woman seriously hurt

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Raleigh on Tuesday morning.

Raleigh Police Department said the shooting happened on the 2900 block of Oneida Court. At 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to WakeMed where the victim was being treated.

The woman had several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to a release. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
