1 person injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in Raleigh.

Police responded to calls about a shooting in the 700 block of Martin Street just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

