Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Pearl Road Sunday.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just after 11:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of Pearl Road. The victim later called Raleigh police from the 4000 block of Mindspring Drive. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. he was taken to the hospital with what officers said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the Wake County Sheriff's Office and Raleigh Police are continuing to investigate.

No suspect has been arrested.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

