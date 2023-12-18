Man shot in Raleigh neighborhood, taken to hospital with serious injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries due to a shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood.

On Monday at 12:04 p.m., Raleigh police responded to a shooting on Morningside Drive. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have not released a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-996-1193.

Morningside Drive is closed while the investigation takes place.