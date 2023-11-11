A Raleigh mom is still torn up after a shooting right outside her front door Thursday night.

Neighbor speaks out after shooting at Raleigh apartments: 'Thankful I didn't walk out the door'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh mom is still torn up after a shooting right outside her front door Thursday night.

"At the end of the day it's a vehicle, it will get replaced," said a woman who didn't want to be identified. "At the same time, I was extremely thankful I didn't walk out the door when I did."

The woman was working at home when a shooting happened at the Northridge Crossing Apartments in Northeast Raleigh.

The man taken to the hospital was shot in front of her car.

The Raleigh Police Department still has not said how that person is doing or if they have any leads.

The car was still there Friday night with a broken window and a bullet hole in the front windshield.

The woman, who is waiting for it to get towed, is thankful she didn't walk out the door sooner because she could've been in her car looking at her phone.

"I really wasn't worried about my car," she said. "I was more so worried about this young man lying on the floor because he is here fighting for his life."

She watched as paramedics worked on the man and said others came to pray over him as well. She said she is still hoping he recovers.

"As a mother, I was bothered," she said. "I was extremely emotional Thursday."