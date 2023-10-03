WATCH LIVE

Teenager seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 12:31AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Monday night.

It happened at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 5100 block of North New Hope Road.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers and detectives were on the scene Monday night conducting an investigation.

No one is in custody.

Anyone who believes they may have information to assist the investigation is asked to please visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

