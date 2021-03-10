Man found shot to death behind Raleigh house on Oberlin Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Raleigh.
Authorities told ABC11 that it happened around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oberlin Road, just north of Wade Avenue.
A 911 caller reported shots being fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead behind a house.
