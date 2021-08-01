Man dies after being shot along Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.Authorities said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.The man, later identified as Charlie Cook Debnam, 31, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.An investigation is underway.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.