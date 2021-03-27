Raleigh police investigate after man shot near downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.It happened about 7:20 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Pettigrew Street. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.No other information was immediately released.Officers and detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.