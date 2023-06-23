2 juveniles arrested in connection with shooting, crash in Raleigh

Two juveniles were arrested after reports of gunfire hitting a Raleigh residence Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to calls about a person with a gun in the 2500 block of Torquay Crossing Drive. While investigating, officers heard gunshots in the area.

Police said some apartments in the 6300 block of Shadowland Crossing Drive were hit by the gunfire. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle was seen leaving the scene and later crashed into another vehicle at North New Hope and Hollenden roads. Police said two juveniles ran from the scene of the crash and both were taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

