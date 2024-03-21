2 people hurt in overnight Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting in Raleigh that spanned two crime scenes.

The first scene is on Craftsman Drive, behind the Walmart on New Hope Church Road where investigators were looking at a car with bullet holes in it.

The other scene is just minutes away at Duke Raleigh hospital where police say a man and a woman showed up to the emergency department.

Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

