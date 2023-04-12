WATCH LIVE

Raleigh Police investigate shooting near WakeMed North

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 6:49PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot near WakeMed North Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened about 1:55 p.m. near the hospital at 10000 Falls of Neuse Road. Police said the man suffered a serious gunshot wound and was getting medical care at the hospital.

There is no threat to the community or staff at the hospital, police said. As many as eight police cars were at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

An ABC11 crew is on its way to the scene. Check back for updates.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

