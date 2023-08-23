Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh

Chopper 11 was over the scene of the shooting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a man hospitalized.

It happened just after 1:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Woodlawn Drive. Officers found a man who had been shot with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody, police said.

Officers and detectives remained on the scene several hours later collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood