WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh

WTVD logo
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 7:40PM
Chopper 11 was over the scene of the shooting
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 11 was over the scene of the shooting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a man hospitalized.

It happened just after 1:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Woodlawn Drive. Officers found a man who had been shot with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody, police said.

Officers and detectives remained on the scene several hours later collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW