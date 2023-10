Raleigh police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to calls about a stabbing in the 200 block of South Blount Street just before 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

No suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh police at 919-996-1262.