stabbing

Nobody found inside Raleigh home at center of barricade situation, stabbing suspect later arrested elsewhere

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stabbing suspect who caused an evacuation in a Raleigh neighborhood has been arrested.

Raleigh Police Department evacuated several homes in Northeast Raleigh on Wallingford Drive near NC 401 and North New Hope Road late Tuesday night.

Officers who arrived in the neighborhood found a man who had been stabbed. That man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were informed that the stabber had ran inside a nearby home, but when they forced their way inside, officers found nothing.

Then, early Wednesday morning, the police department informed ABC11 that officers had located and arrested the suspect. The department has not released any information about the suspect or where he was arrested.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighbarricaded manstabbingraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
1 of 2 teens convicted in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release
Woman seriously injured in Durham stabbing
Wilson Police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of 30-year-old man
Man charged in Harnett County stabbing death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More allowed at NC restaurants, bars and gyms Friday, Gov. Cooper says
2 NC men accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Miami hotel room
Year after COVID crisis hits, some small businesses see huge growth
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
﻿Wake County housing relief program overrun with applications
Photos of migrant detention center highlight border secrecy
Show More
Here's how some doctors' arrests and license violations go undetected
Are the recent mass shootings affecting your mental health?
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says NC's vaccination efforts are working
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
More TOP STORIES News