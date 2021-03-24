Nobody found inside Raleigh home at center of barricade situation, stabbing suspect later arrested elsewhere

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stabbing suspect who caused an evacuation in a Raleigh neighborhood has been arrested.Raleigh Police Department evacuated several homes in Northeast Raleigh on Wallingford Drive near NC 401 and North New Hope Road late Tuesday night.Officers who arrived in the neighborhood found a man who had been stabbed. That man was taken to the hospital for treatment.Police were informed that the stabber had ran inside a nearby home, but when they forced their way inside, officers found nothing.Then, early Wednesday morning, the police department informed ABC11 that officers had located and arrested the suspect. The department has not released any information about the suspect or where he was arrested.