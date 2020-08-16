standoff

Man taken into custody by Raleigh police following hour-long standoff

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man has been taken into custody following an hour-long standoff in Raleigh overnight.

Raleigh police said officers were called to arrest a man on outstanding warrants. The man ran from police and was found hiding behind a fence at the intersection of E. Martin Street and Bladen Street.


The man was taken into custody after 2 a.m. No one was hurt.

