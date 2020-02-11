Coin shop clerk in his 70s shot in arm during shootout and robbery, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A clerk was shot in the arm during a robbery and shootout at a coin shop off West Peace Street in Raleigh.It happened at the Golden Isles store just after 4:30 p.m.Raleigh police said that the coin shop clerk, a man in his 70s, was shot during a shootout with two robbers.He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Police are searching for the two robbers but have not released description information.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solves cases.