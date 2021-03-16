jobs

Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department, Triangle YMCA hiring for hundreds of seasonal summer jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After the pandemic virtually ended any employment opportunities in the summer of 2020 for students, companies are looking to fill seasonal summer positions as vaccinations roll out and youth programs slowly reopen.

The city of Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill several hundred seasonal jobs for the city's parks and 27 camps gearing back up for 2021.

"We have jobs that range from camp jobs, so, camp counselor or camp director," said Kent Hunt with the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department. "But, we also have stuff with lifeguard positions and aquatics pool managers. We have jobs with amusements at pool and park community centers and rec. leaders. Our jobs are fun like you're either playing with young people or leading young people or you're interested in the outdoors."

Since the pandemic, Hunt says the city isn't holding recruiting sessions and the positions will be practicing COVID-19 CDC safety protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing. Along with cities hiring summer positions, the YMCA of the Triangle is also gearing up to fill summer positions as well as NC State University.

