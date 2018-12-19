A man working as a teaching assistant at a Wake County school acted inappropriately with a student during the 2017-2018 school year, according to Raleigh Police Department.Xavier Kearney, 22, faces criminal charges related to sexual contact with a student.Wake County Public School System confirmed Kearney was a teaching assistant at Knightdale High School, but he has since resigned.ABC11 is working to gather more details about the crime that took place, and what is next in the criminal case.