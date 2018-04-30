Raleigh teen dies from injuries after jet skis collide on Falls Lake

A Raleigh teen has died from his injuries after two jet skis collided on a Durham County lake Saturday afternoon.
It happened on Falls Lake.
According to Master Officer Mike Edmiston of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, the 17-year-old was taken to Duke University Medical Center where he later died.
The NC Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating.
No criminal charges have been filed at this time.
