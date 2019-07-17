Raleigh teen escapes moments before storm topples tree onto house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh teenager narrowly escaped getting hit by a massive oak in his bedroom when a storm knocked down several trees in his north Raleigh neighborhood.

"He looked out the window seconds before," his mom, Alissa McElreath, said. "As he was running out the room, the tree hit the house. We're very lucky."

The family, including two dogs, was all home when the wind started howling and the storm rolled through.



"We started running to the closet to get shelter," McElreath said.

The house on Hollyridge Drive is damaged and trees came toppling down on several other properties in the neighborhood.

"I had no idea it was going to cause this much damage," said resident Amy Gourley. "It was pretty crazy. I'm glad it's over and everybody's safe."



The McElreaths are being put out of their home. The family was able to grab a few things before officials put up a notice that the house is unsafe. There's damage inside and out.

"The water ... I can't believe how quickly it came in and just filled up the floor," McElreath said.
