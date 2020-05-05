drowning

Raleigh teen identified as Jordan Lake drowning victim

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old man drowned Monday afternoon in Jordan Lake near Moncure, according to Chatham County officials.

On Tuesday, authorities identified him as Fuad Nagi Busisou, of Raleigh.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw a man in his late teens swimming in Jordan Lake near the Clark Poe Road area when he began to struggle.

Multiple rescue units responded including Moncure Fire Department, North Chatham Fire Department, North Carolina State Parks Rangers, North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement, Army Corps of Engineers, First Health of the Carolinas and the Lee County Sheriff's Office

Busisou's body was recovered at 6:35 p.m.

"Our deepest sympathy is with the family and friends of the victim at this time of unexpected and tragic loss. We are grateful for the outpouring of support offered by our public safety partners in this search and rescue effort," said Rik Stevens of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.
