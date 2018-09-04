Raleigh teens accused of causing thousands in damages during vandalism spree

Two Raleigh teens face several felony charges for causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to three homes overnight Monday.Police say 18-year old's Devone Raines and Joseph Highsmith shattered glass windows, damaged fixtures, ripped appliances out, and in one case flooded the first floor of a house during the spree.The three houses are located in the 1400 block of Tamarino Drive -- two are next to each other, while the third is separated from first by a lot currently under construction.On Tuesday, contractors and reconstruction crews were on-site fixing the damages. At least two windows had been boarded up, while glass was still strewn across the glass.Off-camera, a worker told ABC 11 that the damage in one home appeared to be done "with reckless abandon," "without rhyme or reason," and described it as "senseless."Police say the homes were uninhabited at the time of break-ins. They believe the damage to two of the homes will each cost approximately $40,000 to repair, while damage to a third will cost about $7,500.Highsmith and Raines each face six felonies for injuring houses and attempted break-in. Highsmith faces two misdemeanors for resisting a public officer, while Raines faces three misdemeanors for the same crime.Highsmith made his court appearance in-person Tuesday, and asked for a court-appointed attorney. He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond, with attorneys working to figure out if he's eligible for a pre-trial release program.Raines made his court appearance via video conference.Highsmith is due back in court September 24.