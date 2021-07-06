Tractor trailer crash on I-40W closed lanes near I-440 split Tuesday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 40 westbound closed near I-440 split on Tuesday morning due to a disabled tractor trailer.The big rig became disabled before 5 a.m. Early reports suggest the truck hit the median, but it's unclear at this time why.NCDOT crews kept all westbound lanes closed until around 6:50 a.m. when they reopened one of the lanes. Crew reopened the entire road shortly thereafter.