cooking chef

Raleigh restaurateur returns to crash site that left him paralyzed five years ago

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Downtown restaurant owner Michael Thor made an emotional return Friday afternoon to the spot on Wake Forest Rd. where his life forever changed.

At 3:30 p.m., exactly five years to the minute after a car hit Thor on his motorcycle, he joined with friends to reflect on his recovery and his life as a quadriplegic.

"There is something to be said about the power of positivity," Thor told ABC11. "I've tried to keep a positive attitude during this entire thing and I think it has helped greatly in my recovery."

Thor is a co-owner of downtown Raleigh's Whiskey Kitchen restaurant. The popular spot was under construction when a driver hit Thor on his motorcycle in 2015. He went flying. His head hit a light post on Wake Forest Rd. near Glascock St.

Thor, his wife Sarah, and his mom and dad relocated to Atlanta where he embarked on rehabilitation at the renowned Shepherd Center.

In 2018, ABC11 reported on Karen Thor, Michael's mom, as she opened a local franchise of the non-profit physical therapy chain NextStep. It allowed her son to return from Atlanta.

Earlier this year, Thor received a robotic arm that reads his muscle signals and allows him to move his arm up and down and grip things with his hand.

"I think I had the same reaction as all of you guys. Wow, I cannot believe that it made it so much easier," Thor told ABC11 in January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighcar crashrestaurantcooking chefcrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOKING CHEF
A taste of Balkan cuisine in New Jersey
NJ bakery is preparing for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings
Non-profit in Brooklyn feeds over 2,000 people a day
Greenpoint gets its first Lebanese grocery store with childhood favorites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Task force recommends pot decriminalization in NC. How likely is it?
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
LATEST: NC chefs provide tips for safe Thanksgiving celebrations
Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley reopens
School districts differ on addressing air circulation concerns
Astronaut alum Koch to speak at NC State graduation
First responders will set example by getting COVID-19 vaccine first
Show More
Former Brewery Bhavana beverage director pleads guilty to sex crimes
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
8 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin mall, suspect at large
How to protect yourself from scammers putting iPhones on your plan
Ft. Bragg troop support program gifts 500 meals ahead of holiday
More TOP STORIES News