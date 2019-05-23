Raleigh woman charged with sexting teen boy

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman is charged with sexting a teenage boy.

The victim's father says the woman is a neighbor and sent nude pictures of herself to his 17-year-old son.

Court documents confirm the woman has been charged with disseminating material harmful to minors.

The father, who didn't want to be identified to protect his son, said it all came to light after he told the suspect, Kristine Bovee, and his children that he no longer wanted them hanging out at her home.

"I'm upset. I'm angry as a parent. It's shameful. I feel that she took advantage of a young boy," the father told ABC11.

When ABC11 visited Bovee's home Thursday, she came to the door but would only say "No" when asked to comment.

The father of the victim said police told him Bovee admitted to texting the pictures.

"Anybody who could do that to a 17-year-old boy and you're fifty-something years old; I think it's disgusting," he said.

The charge against Bovee is only a misdemeanor.

She has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or anyone younger than 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestteenagersexting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail
Fayetteville store clerk killed was expectant father, family says
North Carolina's newest residents: Armadillos?
Fort Bragg soldier meets with Vice President Pence over Feres Doctrine concerns
Major Esports convention coming to Raleigh this summer
Gov. Cooper expands paid parental leave for state employees
Wimpy's Grill in Durham to close its doors after 32 years
Show More
9-15 named storms expected in 2019 hurricane season, NOAA predicts
GA high school celebrates first male African American valedictorian
Two people died from the flu in NC last week
'It was a miracle:' Woman says Horses for Hope helped her walk again
NC Attorney General Josh Stein discusses prompt rape kit testing
More TOP STORIES News