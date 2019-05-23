Raleigh woman charged with sexting teen boy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman is charged with sexting a teenage boy.The victim's father says the woman is a neighbor and sent nude pictures of herself to his 17-year-old son.Court documents confirm the woman has been charged with disseminating material harmful to minors.The father, who didn't want to be identified to protect his son, said it all came to light after he told the suspect, Kristine Bovee, and his children that he no longer wanted them hanging out at her home."I'm upset. I'm angry as a parent. It's shameful. I feel that she took advantage of a young boy," the father told ABC11.When ABC11 visited Bovee's home Thursday, she came to the door but would only say "No" when asked to comment.The father of the victim said police told him Bovee admitted to texting the pictures."Anybody who could do that to a 17-year-old boy and you're fifty-something years old; I think it's disgusting," he said.The charge against Bovee is only a misdemeanor.She has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or anyone younger than 18.