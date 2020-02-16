Raleigh woman hopes to find watch of parents married for nearly 70 years

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brenda Campbell's parents were married for nearly 70 years. Her mother passed last May, her father in January.

For her father's funeral, Campbell wore a watch to be with him in spirit.

Campbell's parents, the epitome of love, married just under 70 years. The watch was a gift from her dad to her mom in their 40th year of marriage.

There's a photo of the watch, hardly visible on her mom's wrist while holding Brenda's son and a sketch from when it was originally appraised.

Campbell only wears it for special occasions, including her son's graduation last weekend.

It's only been recent that Campbell has been considering wearing it on a regular basis, "but I need to get the clasps secured," she confessed.
Cue the end of last weekend.

On Sunday, Campbell stopped for a bite to eat at Chipotle in the Northridge Shopping Center in Raleigh. She had the watch at Chipotle and remembers looking at it when she washed her hands.

She got in her car and zipped to the Harris Teeter in the parking lot next door. She bought her groceries, got in the car and went home.

At home, she changed her clothes.

"I looked down said 'where is the watch?!' and just panicked."

Campbell has turned her home and car inside out; no watch. She retraced her steps and has talked to Harris Teeter; still, no watch.

"I even went back and asked the Girl Scouts who were selling cookies," and once again: no watch.



To get it back means everything to Brenda Campbell.

"It would mean everything... I know it's just a material thing but my mom lost her wedding band and engagement ring through her Alzheimer's experience going in and out of hospitals." Campbell said. "It was her pride and joy... My dad always liked to give her jewelry, but mostly it was just good costume things and I have boxes where she wore it one time and I know she just put it away because she didn't really care about it, this she wore regularly."

If anyone has seen Brenda Campbell's watch, or have it, she asks that you reach out.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, juvenile seriously injured in Durham shooting
VA teen accused of killing mother, brother caught at Durham Target
Rain postpones Daytona 500, dampening event, Trump's visit
Duo travelling to 31 NHL games in 31 days
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Raleigh
Raleigh police seek person accused of convenience store assault
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
Show More
Second arrest made in fatal shooting at Dunn Cook Out
Canes to host outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2021 season
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Harnett County
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
More TOP STORIES News